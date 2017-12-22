Timbalada is an Afro-Brazilian musician group from Candeal, Salvador, Brazil. It was founded by drummer Carlinhos Brown. The musical style is between samba reggae and axé, with strong influences from African music. They are a highly popular group that regularly plays sold-out shows throughout Brazil.

The group is mostly known for its participation in Carnival each year in the streets of Salvador de Bahia. It also engages in social activism by working with needy children, providing education and drum courses to help them with social integration.

They have performed at the Montreux Jazz Festival, the Holland Festival, and the Montreal International Jazz Festival, as well as tours of Europe and Japan. Their 1996 album, Mineral (Timbalada album), won a Prêmio Sharp award.