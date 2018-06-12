Keith RoweExperimental electronic musician. Born 16 March 1940
Keith Rowe
1940-03-16
Keith Rowe Biography (Wikipedia)
Keith Rowe (born 16 March 1940 in Plymouth, England) is an English free improvisation tabletop guitarist and painter. Rowe is a founding member of both AMM in the mid-1960s and M.I.M.E.O. Having trained as a visual artist, his paintings have appeared on most of his albums. He is seen as a godfather of EAI (electroacoustic improvisation), with many of his recordings having been released by Erstwhile.
Keith Rowe Tracks
Sissel
John Tilbury
Sissel
Sissel
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 47: Cage Centenary Celebration
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3gc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-17T08:01:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xkf0r.jpg
17
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 47: Cage Centenary Celebration
Royal Albert Hall
