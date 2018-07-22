The Joyful Company of SingersFormed 1988
The Joyful Company of Singers
1988
Bird of the Sea Rocks (Iphigenia in Tauris)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Iphigenia In Tauris - Incidental Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The First Nowell (finale)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The lonely desert-man sees the tents of the happy tribes
Percy Grainger
Shallow Brown
Percy Grainger
The Bridal Day
Ralph Vaughan Williams
I'm seventeen come Sunday
Percy Grainger
A Dirge for two veterans for male chorus, brass and percussion
Gustav Holst
The Sea-wife
Percy Grainger
The Mermaid
Orjan Harveit, Ralph Vaughan Williams, The Joyful Company of Singers & Peter Broadbent
Past BBC Events
Proms 2000: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-31T07:43:13
31
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 37 - Choral Day
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-15T07:43:13
15
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 37 - Choral Day
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 36 - Choral Day
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-15T07:43:13
15
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 36 - Choral Day
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-06T07:43:13
6
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
