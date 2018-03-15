Max van EgmondBorn 1 February 1936
Max van Egmond
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04vydjf.jpg
1936-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84b679d3-64a5-4903-983d-804fe5d28ac4
Max van Egmond Biography (Wikipedia)
Max van Egmond (born 1 February 1936 in Semarang) is a Dutch bass and baritone singer. He has focused on oratorio and Lied and is known for singing works of Johann Sebastian Bach. He was one of the pioneers of historically informed performance of Baroque and Renaissance music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Max van Egmond Tracks
Sort by
Cantata: "O werter heil'ger Geist"
Nicolaus Bruhns
Cantata: "O werter heil'ger Geist"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhz7.jpglink
Cantata: "O werter heil'ger Geist"
Last played on
Muss nicht der Mensch auf dieser Erden in steten Streite sein (cantata)
Nicolaus Bruhns
Muss nicht der Mensch auf dieser Erden in steten Streite sein (cantata)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhz7.jpglink
Muss nicht der Mensch auf dieser Erden in steten Streite sein (cantata)
Last played on
Cantata no. 73 BWV.73 (Herr, wie du willt, so schicks mit mir)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 73 BWV.73 (Herr, wie du willt, so schicks mit mir)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata no. 73 BWV.73 (Herr, wie du willt, so schicks mit mir)
Last played on
Alleluja. Paratum cor meum for 3 voices, violin, 2 va da gamba and bc
Nicolaus Bruhns
Alleluja. Paratum cor meum for 3 voices, violin, 2 va da gamba and bc
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c99gw.jpglink
Alleluja. Paratum cor meum for 3 voices, violin, 2 va da gamba and bc
Last played on
O che nuovo stupor
Francesca Caccini
O che nuovo stupor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vydjf.jpglink
O che nuovo stupor
Last played on
Cantata no. 143 BWV.143 (Lobe den Herrn, meine Seele)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 143 BWV.143 (Lobe den Herrn, meine Seele)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata no. 143 BWV.143 (Lobe den Herrn, meine Seele)
Last played on
Cantana No. 198 'Lass Furstin, lass noch einen Strahl'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantana No. 198 'Lass Furstin, lass noch einen Strahl'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantana No. 198 'Lass Furstin, lass noch einen Strahl'
Last played on
My heart is inditing
Henry Purcell
My heart is inditing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
My heart is inditing
Last played on
Wohl dem, der den Herren furchtet (cantata)
Nicolaus Bruhns
Wohl dem, der den Herren furchtet (cantata)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vydjf.jpglink
Wohl dem, der den Herren furchtet (cantata)
Last played on
Ich liege und schlaffe (motet for 4 voices, 2 vlns, 2 vas, bn and bc)
Nicolaus Bruhns
Ich liege und schlaffe (motet for 4 voices, 2 vlns, 2 vas, bn and bc)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhz7.jpglink
Ich liege und schlaffe (motet for 4 voices, 2 vlns, 2 vas, bn and bc)
Last played on
Die Zeit meines Abschieds ist vorhanden (cantata)
Nicolaus Bruhns
Die Zeit meines Abschieds ist vorhanden (cantata)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vydjf.jpglink
Die Zeit meines Abschieds ist vorhanden (cantata)
Last played on
Hemmt eure Tranenflut (madrigal à 9)
Nicolaus Bruhns
Hemmt eure Tranenflut (madrigal à 9)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vydjf.jpglink
Hemmt eure Tranenflut (madrigal à 9)
Last played on
Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland - Mass for 4 voices & basso continuo
Johann Caspar Ferdinand Fischer
Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland - Mass for 4 voices & basso continuo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vydjf.jpglink
Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland - Mass for 4 voices & basso continuo
Choir
Last played on
Cantata No 40, 'Darzu ist erschienen der Sohn Gottes'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No 40, 'Darzu ist erschienen der Sohn Gottes'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt29.jpglink
Cantata No 40, 'Darzu ist erschienen der Sohn Gottes'
Last played on
St. Matthew Passion: Part 1, Sind Blitze, sind Donner
Johann Sebastian Bach
St. Matthew Passion: Part 1, Sind Blitze, sind Donner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
St. Matthew Passion: Part 1, Sind Blitze, sind Donner
Last played on
Il Ritorno d'Ulisse in patria - Act 2, Scenes 2 and 3 from Ulisse
Claudio Monteverdi
Il Ritorno d'Ulisse in patria - Act 2, Scenes 2 and 3 from Ulisse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Il Ritorno d'Ulisse in patria - Act 2, Scenes 2 and 3 from Ulisse
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1969: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef8q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1969-07-23T07:32:29
23
Jul
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist