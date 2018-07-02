Lennie NiehausBorn 11 June 1929
Lennie Niehaus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhm8.jpg
1929-06-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84b40267-a06a-4c03-9fe0-a92e340f99c5
Lennie Niehaus Biography (Wikipedia)
Leonard Niehaus (born June 1, 1929) is an American alto saxophonist, arranger, and composer on the West Coast jazz scene. He has played with the Stan Kenton big band, and various other jazz bands on the West Coast of the U.S. Niehaus has arranged and composed for motion pictures, including several produced by Clint Eastwood.
Lennie Niehaus Tracks
Deep Thoughts
Claudia's Theme
Letters from Iwo Jima (2006) - End Credits pt1
You Stepped out of a Dream
These Foolish Things (Remind Me Of You) (Live At Carnegie Hall)
You & The Night & The Music
Bali Ha'i
Recuerdoes
The Creep
Big Fran's Baby
The Peanut Vendor
I Concentrate On You
You Belong to My Heart
Learn To Croon
Fool Me Some More
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive
Song of Freedom
Deep Purple
Maybe Next Time
The Bells of St. Mary's
Straight Down the Middle
Don't Blame Me
Thanks
Swinging on a Star
Danny boy
Too Romantic
When I Lost You
The Last Roundup
Don't Fence Me In
You're Getting to be a Habit With Me
The Second Time Around
This Love Of Mine
Dinah
Moonlight Becomes You
The Best Things in Life are Free
Winter Wonderland
Happy Holiday
The Twelve Days of Christmas
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
St. Louis Blues
