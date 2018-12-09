Baltasar Jaime Martínez CompañónBorn 6 January 1737. Died 17 August 1797
Baltasar Jaime Martínez Compañón
1737-01-06
Biography (Wikipedia)
Baltasar Jaime Martínez Compañón (born 1737, died 1797) was a Spanish prelate who served as Bishop of Trujillo, Peru, Peru from 1779 to 1790, at Trujillo Cathedral, and Archbishop of Bogotá, New Granada, from 1790 to 1797. He was responsible for founding new towns, building schools, and reforming the silver mine at Hualgayoc. He is most remarkable for his efforts to educate Trujillo's Indians and for his research into local plants, animals, archaeological ruins, music, and native cultures.
Cachua a voz y Bajo: Dennos lecencia senores
Baltasar Jaime Martínez Compañón
