Anya MarinaBorn 23 September 1976
Anya Marina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-09-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84b0af1a-8f10-433f-a1ed-948e71712b16
Anya Marina Biography (Wikipedia)
Anya Marina (born September 23, 1976) is a singer-songwriter, based in New York City. Her music has primarily gained notice after being on a variety of television sitcoms and has been featured on prime time dramas including the ABC television drama Grey's Anatomy, How I Met Your Mother, MTV's The Real World, ABC's Castle, Showtime's United States of Tara, CW's Gossip Girl, The Vampire Diaries, and Supernatural and has songs featured on the "Twilight: New Moon" soundtrack and "13 Reasons Why" Season 2 soundtrack.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anya Marina Tracks
Sort by
I Won't Back Down
Anya Marina
I Won't Back Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Won't Back Down
Last played on
Shut Up
Anya Marina
Shut Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shut Up
Last played on
Satellite Heart
Anya Marina
Satellite Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anya Marina Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist