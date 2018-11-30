Anya Marina (born September 23, 1976) is a singer-songwriter, based in New York City. Her music has primarily gained notice after being on a variety of television sitcoms and has been featured on prime time dramas including the ABC television drama Grey's Anatomy, How I Met Your Mother, MTV's The Real World, ABC's Castle, Showtime's United States of Tara, CW's Gossip Girl, The Vampire Diaries, and Supernatural and has songs featured on the "Twilight: New Moon" soundtrack and "13 Reasons Why" Season 2 soundtrack.