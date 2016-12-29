Frederic Hymen CowenBorn 29 January 1852. Died 6 October 1935
Frederic Hymen Cowen
1852-01-29
Frederic Hymen Cowen Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Frederic Hymen Cowen (29 January 1852 – 6 October 1935), was a British pianist, conductor and composer.
Frederic Hymen Cowen Tracks
The Butterfly's Ball - Overture
The Butterfly's Ball - Overture
The Butterfly's Ball - Overture
The Butterfly's ball - concert overture
The Butterfly's ball - concert overture
The Butterfly's ball - concert overture
Past BBC Events
Proms 1915: Prom 23
Queen's Hall
1915-09-09T07:27:42
9
Sep
1915
Proms 1915: Prom 23
Queen's Hall
Proms 1914: Prom 31
Queen's Hall
1914-09-19T07:27:42
19
Sep
1914
Proms 1914: Prom 31
Queen's Hall
