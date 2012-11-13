Cindy Lavonne Morgan (born June 4, 1968) is a contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter.

Morgan's 1992 debut album, Real Life, earned her six Dove Award nominations. Her follow-up, A Reason to Live, garnered her another Dove Award nomination. Overall she has earned 12 Dove Awards.

Morgan, using her married name, is also one half of the duo St. Lola in the Fields with Jeremy Bose. They released High Atop the Houses and the Towns on October 5, 2010 via Nettwerk.

In late 2012, Morgan joined forces with singer/songwriter Andrew Greer for Food for the Hungry's "Hymns for Hunger" Tour, helping raise awareness and resources for local and international hunger relief organizations at tour stops across the country.

Morgan is married to author Sigmund Brouwer with whom she has two daughters.