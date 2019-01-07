Susan MaughanBorn 1 July 1942
Susan Maughan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0383yy4.jpg
1942-07-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84a77dca-50f8-4b31-8c98-86b2164e8402
Susan Maughan Biography (Wikipedia)
Susan Maughan (born Marian Maughan, 1 July 1938,[citation needed]) is an English singer who released successful singles in the 1960s. Her most famous and successful song, "Bobby's Girl" (a cover of the Marcie Blane single), reached number three in the UK Singles Chart at Christmas time in 1962. It also reached number six in the Norwegian chart in that year.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Susan Maughan Tracks
Sort by
Bobby's Girl
Susan Maughan
Bobby's Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383yy4.jpglink
Bobby's Girl
Last played on
Hand A Handkerchief To Helen
Susan Maughan
Hand A Handkerchief To Helen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383yy4.jpglink
Hand A Handkerchief To Helen
Last played on
Baby Doll Twist
Susan Maughan
Baby Doll Twist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383yy4.jpglink
Baby Doll Twist
Last played on
Playlists featuring Susan Maughan
Susan Maughan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist