BathsBorn 16 April 1989
Baths
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02whpr5.jpg
1989-04-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84a5c934-8318-4080-8606-32b80e1b054a
Baths Biography (Wikipedia)
Will Wiesenfeld (born April 16, 1989), better known by his stage name Baths, is an American electronic musician. He was born in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles and was raised in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. He currently resides in Culver City, Los Angeles, California. Southern California Public Radio described him as "LA's big new electronica musician" in 2010. He is currently signed with Anticon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Baths Tracks
Sort by
Wisp (feat. Baths)
D33J
Wisp (feat. Baths)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3r8l.jpglink
Wisp (feat. Baths)
Last played on
Lovely Bloodflow
Baths
Lovely Bloodflow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whpr5.jpglink
Lovely Bloodflow
Last played on
Rain Smell
Baths
Rain Smell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whpr5.jpglink
Rain Smell
Last played on
Aminals
Baths
Aminals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whpr5.jpglink
Aminals
Last played on
Hall
Baths
Hall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whpr5.jpglink
Hall
Last played on
Ocean Death
Baths
Ocean Death
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whpr5.jpglink
Ocean Death
Last played on
Somerset
Baths
Somerset
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whpr5.jpglink
Somerset
Last played on
Miasma Sky
Baths
Miasma Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whpr5.jpglink
Miasma Sky
Last played on
Incompatible
Baths
Incompatible
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whpr5.jpglink
Incompatible
Last played on
Ironworks
Baths
Ironworks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whpr5.jpglink
Ironworks
Last played on
You're My Excuse To Travel
Baths
You're My Excuse To Travel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whpr5.jpglink
Indoorsy
Baths
Indoorsy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whpr5.jpglink
Indoorsy
Last played on
The Nothing
Baths
The Nothing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whpr5.jpglink
The Nothing
Last played on
Nightly, Daily
Baths
Nightly, Daily
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whpr5.jpglink
Nightly, Daily
Last played on
Plea
Baths
Plea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whpr5.jpglink
Plea
Hall (Asura Remix)
Baths
Hall (Asura Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whpr5.jpglink
Hall (Asura Remix)
Void
Baths
Void
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whpr5.jpglink
Void
Untitled
Baths
Untitled
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whpr5.jpglink
Untitled
Last played on
Playlists featuring Baths
Baths Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist