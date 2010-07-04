Johann Peter KellnerBorn 28 September 1705. Died 19 April 1772
Johann Peter Kellner
1705-09-28
Johann Peter Kellner Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Peter Kellner (variants: Keller, Kelner) (28 September 1705 – 19 April 1772) was a German organist and composer. He was the father of Johann Christoph Kellner.
Ach Schönster unter allen
