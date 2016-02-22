QD IIIBorn 23 December 1968
QD III
1968-12-23
QD III Biography (Wikipedia)
Quincy Delight Jones III (born 23 December 1968) (also known as QDIII, QD3 and Snoopy) is a Swedish-American music producer, film producer, and author. He was a jury member of Swedish Idol 2016.
QD III Tracks
Season Of The Vid (feat. Justin Warfield)
