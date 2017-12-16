DJ Clue?Born 8 January 1975
DJ Clue?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975-01-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84a1dc4c-ae51-478d-9996-5f7d4577fe48
DJ Clue? Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernesto Shaw (born January 8, 1975), better known as DJ Clue?, is an American disc jockey (DJ), record producer, and radio personality.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Clue? Tracks
Sort by
Last Night (feat. Future & Tru-Life)
DJ Clue?
Last Night (feat. Future & Tru-Life)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhhmn.jpglink
Last Night (feat. Future & Tru-Life)
Last played on
Back 2 Life 2000 (feat. Mary J. Blige & Jadakiss)
DJ Clue?
Back 2 Life 2000 (feat. Mary J. Blige & Jadakiss)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlgf.jpglink
Back 2 Life 2000 (feat. Mary J. Blige & Jadakiss)
Last played on
Last Night (feat. Tri Life & Future)
DJ Clue?
Last Night (feat. Tri Life & Future)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhhmn.jpglink
Last Night (feat. Tri Life & Future)
Last played on
Last Night (feat. Tri Life)
DJ Clue?
Last Night (feat. Tri Life)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Night (feat. Tri Life)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Rich Friday (feat. Future, Juelz Santana, French Montana & Nicki Minaj)
DJ Clue?
Rich Friday (feat. Future, Juelz Santana, French Montana & Nicki Minaj)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ruff Ryders Anthem
DJ Clue?
Ruff Ryders Anthem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ruff Ryders Anthem
Last played on
DJ Clue? Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist