Bonaventura BottoneBorn 19 September 1950
Bonaventura Bottone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950-09-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/849ea09a-8b27-4531-b9b2-1a9f9ca1cc90
Bonaventura Bottone Biography (Wikipedia)
Bonaventura Bottone (born 19 September 1950 in London) is an operatic tenor who has performed at many of the world's leading opera houses. He trained at the Royal Academy of Music in London. The Academy awarded him a Fellowship in 1998. He is described by the New Grove Dictionary of Opera as "a superb actor with a strong, lyrical voice" who "excels in comic roles".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bonaventura Bottone Tracks
Sort by
Faust Et Helene - Prix de Rome winning composition
Lili Boulanger
Faust Et Helene - Prix de Rome winning composition
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Faust Et Helene - Prix de Rome winning composition
Last played on
Pearl Fishers' Duet
Bonaventura Bottone
Pearl Fishers' Duet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pearl Fishers' Duet
La Donna E Mobile (Rigoletto)
Bonaventura Bottone
La Donna E Mobile (Rigoletto)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Donna E Mobile (Rigoletto)
Performer
Nessun Dorma (Turandot)
Bonaventura Bottone
Nessun Dorma (Turandot)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nessun Dorma (Turandot)
Performer
LOVE WHAT HAS GIVEN YOU THIS MAGIC POWER
Bonaventura Bottone
LOVE WHAT HAS GIVEN YOU THIS MAGIC POWER
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br303.jpglink
LOVE WHAT HAS GIVEN YOU THIS MAGIC POWER
My Heart and I (Old Chelsea)
BBC Concert Orchestra CB Richard Balcombe & Bonaventura Bottone
My Heart and I (Old Chelsea)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Heart and I (Old Chelsea)
Performer
YOU ARE MY HEARTS DELIGHT
BBC Concert Orchestra CB Richard Balcombe & Bonaventura Bottone
YOU ARE MY HEARTS DELIGHT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
YOU ARE MY HEARTS DELIGHT
Performer
Nessun Dorma
Bonaventura Bottone
Nessun Dorma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nessun Dorma
E La Solita Storia - Il Lamento De Frederico
Bonaventura Bottone
E La Solita Storia - Il Lamento De Frederico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
E La Solita Storia - Il Lamento De Frederico
Performer
Torna à Surriento
Bonaventura Bottone
Torna à Surriento
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Torna à Surriento
Performer
LA MATTINATA
Bonaventura Bottone
LA MATTINATA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LA MATTINATA
Performer
O sole mio
Bonaventura Bottone
O sole mio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O sole mio
Performer
Brightly dawns our wedding day (from The Mikado)
Arthur Sullivan
Brightly dawns our wedding day (from The Mikado)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Brightly dawns our wedding day (from The Mikado)
Orchestra
Last played on
Orphee aux enfers - operetta in 4 acts
Jacques Offenbach
Orphee aux enfers - operetta in 4 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Orphee aux enfers - operetta in 4 acts
Last played on
Because
Bonaventura Bottone
Because
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Because
Last played on
Because You're Mine
Bonaventura Bottone
Because You're Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Because You're Mine
Last played on
Cujus Animan
Bonaventura Bottone
Cujus Animan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cujus Animan
Pecche
Bonaventura Bottone
Pecche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pecche
Una Furtiva Lagrima
Bonaventura Bottone
Una Furtiva Lagrima
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Una Furtiva Lagrima
My Heart and I
Bonaventura Bottone
My Heart and I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Heart and I
Nessun Dorma (Turandot)
Bonaventura Bottone
Nessun Dorma (Turandot)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nessun Dorma (Turandot)
Torna a Sorrento
Bonaventura Bottone
Torna a Sorrento
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Torna a Sorrento
Mattinata
Bonaventura Bottone
Mattinata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mattinata
O sole mio
Bonaventura Bottone
O sole mio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O sole mio
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Popular Classics
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6zhn3
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
2015-11-25T07:22:05
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01q48p6.jpg
25
Nov
2015
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Popular Classics
19:30
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
Proms 2009: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3dzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-11T07:22:05
11
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epvxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-20T07:22:05
20
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 54
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enh5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-31T07:22:05
31
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efh3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1990-07-23T07:22:05
23
Jul
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist