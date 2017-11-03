DubfireUS house DJ/producer Ali Shirazinia (Deep Dish). Born 19 April 1971
Dubfire
1971-04-19
Dubfire Biography (Wikipedia)
Ali Shirazinia (Persian: علی شیرازینیا), commonly known by his stage name Dubfire, is an Iranian American house and techno DJ and producer. Prior to his solo career, Dubfire made up half of the four times nominated and Grammy Award-winning duo, Deep Dish. Dubfire's style is noticeably different from that of Deep Dish, consisting of techno rather than progressive house.
Dubfire Tracks
Swerve
Swerve
Last played on
Ribcage (Dense & Pika Remix)
Ribcage (Dense & Pika Remix)
Last played on
Ribcage (Dense & Pika)
Ribcage (Dense & Pika)
Last played on
Ride (Solomun Remix)
Ride (Solomun Remix)
Last played on
Dust Devil
Dust Devil
Last played on
Ride (Solomun Remix)
Ride (Solomun Remix)
Last played on
EXposed
EXposed
Last played on
Kitten Ride (Soloman Remix)
Kitten Ride (Soloman Remix)
Last played on
Ride
Ride
Last played on
Grindhouse (Dubfire Terror Planet Remix) (feat. Danton Eeprom)
Grindhouse (Dubfire Terror Planet Remix) (feat. Danton Eeprom)
Ride (Audion Remix)
Ride (Audion Remix)
Charlotte (Dubfire Remix)
Charlotte (Dubfire Remix)
Ride (Solomun Remix)
Ride (Solomun Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Ribcage
Ribcage
Last played on
Terra (Joseph Capriati Remix)
Terra (Joseph Capriati Remix)
Last played on
Diablo
Diablo
Last played on
Roadkill (Mark Broom Remix)
Roadkill (Mark Broom Remix)
Last played on
