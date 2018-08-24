Krosfyah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/849d4cc1-1bea-4d4e-8ffc-95865153bb19
Krosfyah Biography (Wikipedia)
Krosfyah (pronounced "Crossfire") are a Soca band from the Caribbean island of Barbados. The group are best known for the hits "Road Jam", "Pump Me Up", and "Sak Passe".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Krosfyah Tracks
Sort by
Sweatin
Krosfyah
Sweatin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweatin
Last played on
Pump Me Up
Krosfyah
Pump Me Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pump Me Up
Last played on
Stamina
Krosfyah
Stamina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stamina
Last played on
Good Time (feat. Krosfyah)
Edwin Yearwood
Good Time (feat. Krosfyah)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Time (feat. Krosfyah)
Last played on
Good Time
Krosfyah
Good Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Time
Last played on
Cova De Road
Krosfyah
Cova De Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cova De Road
Last played on
Krosfyah Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist