She Keeps BeesFormed 2006
She Keeps Bees
2006
She Keeps Bees Biography (Wikipedia)
She Keeps Bees is a rock and roll band from Brooklyn, New York, formed in 2006 and consisting of Jessica Larrabee on vocals and guitar and Andy LaPlant on drums. They have been compared to Patti Smith, the White Stripes, The Kills, PJ Harvey, and Cat Power.
She Keeps Bees Tracks
Found You Out (6 Music Session, 18 Jul 2011)
Vulture (6 Music Session, 18 Jul 2011)
Saturn Return (6 Music Session, 18 Jul 2011)
Make You My Moon (6 Music Session, 18 Jul 2011)
Owl
Owl
Breezy
Breezy
Every Single Piece (feat. She Keeps Bees)
Redondo
Every Single Piece (feat. She Keeps Bees)
Both Sides - Riley Session 131114
Both Sides - Riley Session 131114
Feather Lighter
Feather Lighter
Is What It Is ft. Sharon Van Etten
Is What It Is ft. Sharon Van Etten
Is What It Is
Is What It Is
Vulture
Vulture
Sister Beware
Sister Beware
All Or Non
All Or Non
See Me
See Me
Make You My Moon
Make You My Moon
Found You Out
Found You Out
Cold Eye
Cold Eye
She Keeps Bees Links
