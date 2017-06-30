Morteza HannanehIranian Composer. Born 1 March 1923. Died 17 October 1989
Morteza Hannaneh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1923-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/849830cd-5f79-4edc-b3cc-59361c7da6d2
Morteza Hannaneh Biography (Wikipedia)
Morteza Hannaneh (Persian: مرتضی حنانه) (March 1, 1923 - October 17, 1989) was a Persian (Iranian) composer and horn player.
He composed for some films, such as Fleeing the Trap in 1971.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Morteza Hannaneh Tracks
Sort by
Track 06
Morteza Hannaneh
Track 06
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Track 06
Last played on
Back to artist