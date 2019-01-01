Drumsound & Bassline SmithUK electronic music group. Formed 1998
Drumsound & Bassline Smith
1998
Drumsound & Bassline Smith are a British electronic production group, consisting of Andy Wright and Ben Wiggett (the duo known as Drumsound) along with Simon 'Bassline' Smith. They met at one of Derby's club nights in the summer of 1998. Their record label is Technique Recordings, which celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2009.
Drumsound & Bassline Smith Performances & Interviews
History of Bass with Drumsound & Bassline Smith
2013-06-22
Drumsound & Bassline Smith are on the blower picking their History of Bass track.
History of Bass with Drumsound & Bassline Smith
Tracks
Drumsound & Bassline Smith
Last played on
Booyaka
Booyaka
Booyaka
Booyaka
Last played on
The Bomb
The Bomb
The Bomb
The Bomb
Last played on
What Can You Do For Me
Utah Saints
What Can You Do For Me
What Can You Do For Me
Last played on
Super Funk
Super Funk
Super Funk
Super Funk
Last played on
Metal Blood
Metal Blood
Metal Blood
Metal Blood
Last played on
Roadblock
Roadblock
Roadblock
Roadblock
Last played on
Lose My Head
Lose My Head
Lose My Head
Lose My Head
The Hustler
The Hustler
The Hustler
The Hustler
Welcome To The Machine
Welcome To The Machine
Welcome To The Machine
Welcome To The Machine
Space
Space
Space
Space
Wardance
Wardance
Wardance
Wardance
Last played on
Dubplate
Dubplate
Dubplate
Dubplate
Last played on
Killamanjaro
Killamanjaro
Killamanjaro
Come With Me
Come With Me
Come With Me
Jungle All The Way
Jungle All The Way
Jungle All The Way
Odyssey VIP
Odyssey VIP
Odyssey VIP
The Truth VIP
The Truth VIP
The Truth VIP
The Beginning
The Beginning
The Beginning
World Ain't Ready
World Ain't Ready
World Ain't Ready
Warrior
Warrior
Warrior
Warrior
Last played on
Thug Killer
Thug Killer
Thug Killer
Thug Killer
Last played on
