Shawn Antoine Ivy, known as Domino, (born 1972 in St. Louis, Missouri), is an American rapper, Being a Crip himself, he auditioned for the Bloods & Crips project in the early 1990s. He is the first rapper, in order of appearance, in the title track Bangin' on Wax on the album of the same name. His debut album, Domino, spawned two major hits in the United States, including the Top 10 hit "Getto Jam", which reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Several further albums were released, and Domino continued to score hits on the R&B charts into the 2000s (decade).

In 1996, Domino appeared on the Red Hot Organization's compilation CD, America is Dying Slowly, alongside Biz Markie, Wu-Tang Clan, and Fat Joe, among many other prominent hip hop artists. The CD, meant to raise awareness of the AIDS epidemic among African American men, was heralded as "a masterpiece" by the Source magazine. He also performed on many soundtracks: Russel Simmons The Show, Jim Carrey's The Mask, Alicia Silverstone's Clueless, Damon Wayans Blankman and Spike Lee's Tales From The Hood, to name a few.