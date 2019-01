Richard Wayne Wylie (June 6, 1939 – September 7, 2008), often known as Popcorn Wylie, was an African-American pianist, bandleader, songwriter, occasional singer, and record producer who was influential in the early years of Motown Records and was later known for his work on many records in the Northern soul genre.

