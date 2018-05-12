Richard 'Popcorn' WylieBorn 6 June 1939. Died 7 September 2008
Richard 'Popcorn' Wylie
1939-06-06
Richard 'Popcorn' Wylie Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Wayne Wylie (June 6, 1939 – September 7, 2008), often known as Popcorn Wylie, was an African-American pianist, bandleader, songwriter, occasional singer, and record producer who was influential in the early years of Motown Records and was later known for his work on many records in the Northern soul genre.
Richard 'Popcorn' Wylie Tracks
Rosemary What Happened
Richard 'Popcorn' Wylie
Rosemary What Happened
Singing About You & Me
Richard 'Popcorn' Wylie
Singing About You & Me
