Trickbaby is a London based band, influenced by modern dance music and Indian Bollywood classics. They are based around the songwriting partnership of Saira Hussain and Steve Ager, and the rhythms of Vikaash Sankadecha. Lead singer Saira cites influences from modern Western music through to Bollywood movies.

