Trickbaby
Trickbaby is a London based band, influenced by modern dance music and Indian Bollywood classics. They are based around the songwriting partnership of Saira Hussain and Steve Ager, and the rhythms of Vikaash Sankadecha. Lead singer Saira cites influences from modern Western music through to Bollywood movies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sabse Bada Rupaiyya
Sabse Bada Rupaiyya
Indie Yarn
Indie Yarn
December Blues
December Blues
Baja
Baja
Drove a Shevvi to the Devi
Drove a Shevvi to the Devi
Fighter
Fighter
Pyare Mohan
Pyare Mohan
