Fiora
Fiora (full name Fiora Cutler, also known as Amy Cutler, born 21 June 1979) is an Australian musician, singer-songwriter, record producer and composer born in Tasmania, Australia, and based in Los Angeles. She performs on EDM releases. Her songs and vocals have appeared on Virgin Universal and Atlantic. Fans of her music include HRH Prince William who claimed her collaboration Heartbeat Loud with British Drum and Bass producer Andy C was his favourite running song and played it at a charity event.
58 BPM
Tensnake
58 BPM
58 BPM
Dreamin' (feat. Fiora)
Seven Lions
Dreamin' (feat. Fiora)
Dreamin' (feat. Fiora)
Just As You Are (AVB EDIT) (feat. Fiora)
Rising Star
Rising Star
Just As You Are (AVB EDIT) (feat. Fiora)
Just As You Are (AVB EDIT) (feat. Fiora)
Performer
Heartbeat Loud
Andy C
Andy C
Heartbeat Loud
Heartbeat Loud
I Want Your Attention (feat. Fiora)
Moon Boots
Moon Boots
I Want Your Attention (feat. Fiora)
I Want Your Attention (feat. Fiora)
Love Sublime (Duke Dumont Remix) (feat. Nile Rodgers & Fiora)
Tensnake
Tensnake
Love Sublime (Duke Dumont Remix) (feat. Nile Rodgers & Fiora)
Love Sublime (Duke Dumont Remix) (feat. Nile Rodgers & Fiora)
