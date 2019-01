Julian Scanlan (born May 1, 1997), known professionally as Slushii, is an American electronic dance music producer, vocalist and Disc Jockey based in Los Angeles. He is best known for working with artists managed by Moe Shalizi, such as Marshmello, Ookay and Jauz, and for gaining support from notable musician and OWSLA-record label founder Skrillex.

