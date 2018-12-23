Mandy MillerBorn 23 July 1944
Mandy Miller
1944-07-23
Mandy Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Mandy Miller (born Carmen Isabella Miller, 23 July 1944) is an English child actress who made a number of films in the 1950s and is probably best remembered for her recording of the 1956 song "Nellie the Elephant".
Mandy Miller Tracks
Little Snowman Little Snowgirl
Mandy Miller
Little Snowman Little Snowgirl
Little Snowman Little Snowgirl
Last played on
Last played on
Nellie The Elephant
Mandy Miller
Nellie The Elephant
Nellie The Elephant
Last played on
Junior Choice
Mandy Miller
Junior Choice
Junior Choice
Last played on
Snowflakes
Mandy Miller
Snowflakes
Snowflakes
Last played on
