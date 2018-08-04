UTFO (an abbreviation for Untouchable Force Organization) was an American old-school hip hop group from Brooklyn, New York City.

The group consisted of Kangol Kid (Shiller Shaun Fequiere), Educated Rapper (Jeffrey Campbell), Doctor Ice (Fred Reeves), and Mix Master Ice (Maurice Bailey). The group's best-known single is "Roxanne, Roxanne," a widely acclaimed and hip hop classic, which created a sensation on the hip hop scene soon after it was released and inspired a record-high of 25 answer records in a single year (Roxanne Wars), with estimates ultimately spawning over 100. The most notable remake was done by Marley Marl's protégée Roxanne Shanté, which led to hip hop's first rap beef. "Roxanne, Roxanne" was originally the B-side of the lesser-known single "Hangin' Out." Due to personal issues, Educated Rapper was absent for its second effort, Skeezer Pleezer (1986), which produced one notable track with the song "Split Personality." EMD was, however, on one album track, "Pick Up The Pace", also featured in the movie Krush Groove.