Remy ZeroFormed 1993. Disbanded 2003
Remy Zero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/848a122b-9dcc-4ff7-91b8-e4f37b8f1147
Remy Zero Biography (Wikipedia)
Remy Zero was a Birmingham, Alabama-based alternative rock band made up of Cinjun Tate (vocals, guitar), Shelby Tate (guitar, keyboards, vocals), Cedric LeMoyne (bass), Jeffrey Cain (guitar, vocals), and Gregory Slay (drums, percussion).
Remy Zero Tracks
Fair
Remy Zero
Fair
Fair
Last played on
