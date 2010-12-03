Baby Blue SoundcrewFormed 1995. Disbanded 2002
Baby Blue Soundcrew
1995
Baby Blue Soundcrew Biography (Wikipedia)
Baby Blue Soundcrew was a Canadian DJ group from Toronto, Ontario, specializing in hip-hop and R&B music. The group was composed of Kid Kut, KLC, C-Boogie, and Singlefoot. They are notable for releasing two commercially successful compilation albums in 2000 and 2001.
Baby Blue Soundcrew Tracks
Paper Haters (Prod. By Davinche)
Paper Haters (Prod. By Davinche)
Double Up (feat. Sean Starr )
Double Up (feat. Sean Starr )
As We Enter Freestyle (feat. J2K)
As Blue Enters (Freestyle)
As Blue Enters (Freestyle)
Good Girl
Good Girl
Loop Girl
Loop Girl
Untitled
Untitled
