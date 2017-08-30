Toby McKeehan (born Kevin Michael McKeehan; October 22, 1964), better known by his stage name TobyMac (styled tobyMac or TOBYMAC), is a Christian hip hop recording artist, music producer, songwriter and author.

He has charted 20 solo singles on Billboard's Christian Songs list. He was first known for being a member of the Christian vocal trio DC Talk, staying with them from 1987 until they went on hiatus in 2000. He has since continued a successful solo career with the release of seven studio albums: Momentum (2001), Welcome to Diverse City (2004), Portable Sounds (2007), Tonight (2010), Eye on It (2012), This Is Not a Test (2015), and The Elements (2018), as well as four remixed albums: Re:Mix Momentum (2003), Renovating Diverse City (2005), Dubbed and Freq'd: A Remix Project (2012), and Eye'm All Mixed Up. He also has a full-length Christmas album Christmas in Diverse City (2011), which was his first holiday album. He became the third Christian artist to have a No. 1 debut on Billboard 200 chart with Eye on It.