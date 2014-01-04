Richard SmithEnglish fingerstyle guitarist residing in the US. Born 12 December 1971
Richard Smith
1971-12-12
Richard Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Smith (born 12 December 1971) is an English guitarist, now residing in the US and specialising in the fingerstyle guitar tradition of Merle Travis, Chet Atkins and Jerry Reed. He is the 2001 National Fingerstyle Guitar Champion.
Richard Smith Tracks
Lau
Richard Smith
Lau
Lau
Your Ghost
Richard Smith
Your Ghost
Your Ghost
The Water
Richard Smith
The Water
The Water
Good Man
Richard Smith
Good Man
Good Man
Wishing Well
Richard Smith
Wishing Well
Wishing Well
Bobby Macleod Of Tobermory/Bobby Macleod's Visit To Dumfries
Richard Smith
Bobby Macleod Of Tobermory/Bobby Macleod's Visit To Dumfries
Black Mountain Rag
Richard Smith
Black Mountain Rag
Bobby Macleod Of Tobermory/Bobby Macleod's Vi
Richard Smith
Bobby Macleod Of Tobermory/Bobby Macleod's Vi
