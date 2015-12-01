The Feeling Biography (Wikipedia)
The Feeling are an English rock band from Horsham, West Sussex.
Following a limited release of their first single "Fill My Little World" in late 2005, the band entered the UK Singles Chart at #7 with their first full release "Sewn" in February 2006. The single was one of the year's biggest radio hits, after being played first in the UK on the Dermot O'Leary Show on Radio 2, along with their first live radio session.
Their debut album Twelve Stops and Home was released in the UK on 5 June 2006 and on 27 February 2007 in the US. Their second album, Join With Us, which reached number one on the UK Charts, was released on 18 February 2008. Their third album, Together We Were Made, was released on 20 June 2011, followed by the release of their greatest hits album Singles (2006–2011) on 5 December. Their fourth album Boy Cried Wolf was released in 2013. In March 2016 the band released their self-titled 5th studio album. Their name comes from a neon sign seen by bassist Richard on a bar (Le Feeling) in Paris.
