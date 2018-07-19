RooseveltGerman producer & DJ from Cologne. Born September 1990
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ty6k6.jpg
1990-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84825fb6-c98c-4b43-a184-c7f70619f355
Roosevelt Biography (Wikipedia)
Roosevelt (born Marius Lauber in September 1990) is a German singer, songwriter and producer from Viersen. He is signed to Greco-Roman.
Roosevelt Tracks
Under The Sun
Roosevelt
Under The Sun
Under The Sun
Wait Up (Moscoman Remix)
Roosevelt
Wait Up (Moscoman Remix)
Wait Up (Moscoman Remix)
Heart (Cleveland Remix)
Roosevelt
Heart (Cleveland Remix)
Heart (Cleveland Remix)
Moving On (Andhim Remix)
Roosevelt
Moving On (Andhim Remix)
Moving On (Andhim Remix)
Moving On
Roosevelt
Moving On
Moving On
Fever
Roosevelt
Fever
Fever
Montreal
Roosevelt
Montreal
Montreal
Belong
Roosevelt
Belong
Belong
Colours
Roosevelt
Colours
Colours
Montreal (Radio Edit)
Roosevelt
Montreal (Radio Edit)
Montreal (Radio Edit)
Elliot
Roosevelt
Elliot
Elliot
