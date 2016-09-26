AphroditeUK Drum & Bass producer Gavin King
Aphrodite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03gk44s.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84800c46-2211-43e0-8a87-bdcbecf91932
Aphrodite Biography (Wikipedia)
Gavin King, better known by his stage name Aphrodite, is a UK jungle and drum and bass DJ/producer on the Urban Takeover label. Also known as A Zone or DJ Aphro, he contributed to and influenced the genre's styles and techniques. He was born and raised in Aberystwyth, and moved to London with his family as a toddler. He studied computer science.[not in citation given]
DJ Aphrodite is behind Aphrodite Recordings which was inspired by a club he ran in 1988 called 'Aphrodite'. His debut album was a self-titled effort under V2 Recordings, released on 1 September 2000. The follow-up was Aftershock which was again released under V2 Recordings on 24 June 2002.
Aphrodite Tracks
