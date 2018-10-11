Martyn HillBorn 14 September 1944
Martyn Hill
1944-09-14
Martyn Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Martyn Hill (b. 13 Sept 1944) is a British operatic tenor.
He was born in Kent and studied at King’s College, Cambridge, followed by the Royal College of Music.
For the 2013/14 Royal Opera House season, Hill will be singing the role of Spoletta in Puccini's Tosca.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Martyn Hill Tracks
Chanson d'automne (Chansons grises)
Reynaldo Hahn
Chanson d'automne (Chansons grises)
Chanson d'automne (Chansons grises)
Last played on
Clearings in the Heavens
Lili Boulanger
Clearings in the Heavens
Clearings in the Heavens
Last played on
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
Last played on
Music of the Gothic Era - Ars antiqua: S'on me regarde
Anonymous, Paul Elliott, Martyn Hill, Early Music Consort of London & David Munrow
Music of the Gothic Era - Ars antiqua: S'on me regarde
Music of the Gothic Era - Ars antiqua: S'on me regarde
Composer
Last played on
Soir Sur La Plaine
Lili Boulanger
Soir Sur La Plaine
Soir Sur La Plaine
Last played on
Renouveau
Lili Boulanger
Renouveau
Renouveau
Last played on
Come again, sweet love doth now invite
John Dowland
Come again, sweet love doth now invite
Come again, sweet love doth now invite
Ensemble
Come away, come sweet love
John Dowland
Come away, come sweet love
Come away, come sweet love
Sleepe wayward thoughts
John Dowland
Sleepe wayward thoughts
Sleepe wayward thoughts
The Libertine or The Libertine Destroyed: i.Nymphs & Shepherds; ii. We Come
Henry Purcell
The Libertine or The Libertine Destroyed: i.Nymphs & Shepherds; ii. We Come
The Libertine or The Libertine Destroyed: i.Nymphs & Shepherds; ii. We Come
Last played on
Viderunt Omnes Fines Terrae
Pérotin
Viderunt Omnes Fines Terrae
Viderunt Omnes Fines Terrae
Last played on
Walsinghame
Arnold Bax
Walsinghame
Walsinghame
Last played on
A Chloris
Reynaldo Hahn
A Chloris
A Chloris
Last played on
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Serenade to Music
Last played on
Spring symphony Op.44 - finale
Benjamin Britten
Spring symphony Op.44 - finale
Spring symphony Op.44 - finale
Last played on
S'on me regarde
anon, David Munrow, Early Music Consort of London, James Bowman, Charles Brett, David James, Rogers Covey‐Crump, Paul Elliott, Martyn Hill, Leigh Nixon, John Potter & Geoffrey Shaw
S'on me regarde
S'on me regarde
Composer
Last played on
Ballad of Heroes
Benjamin Britten
Ballad of Heroes
Ballad of Heroes
Last played on
Arabia
William Charles Denis Browne, Clifford Benson & Martyn Hill
Arabia
Arabia
Composer
Last played on
The Road to Samarkand - Final scene from "Hassan"
Frederick Delius
The Road to Samarkand - Final scene from "Hassan"
The Road to Samarkand - Final scene from "Hassan"
Last played on
Taverner - Act II
Peter Maxwell Davies
Taverner - Act II
Taverner - Act II
Last played on
Anthem for the foundling hospital
George Frideric Handel
Anthem for the foundling hospital
Anthem for the foundling hospital
Last played on
To Gratiana dancing and singing
William Denis Browne
To Gratiana dancing and singing
To Gratiana dancing and singing
Last played on
Reigen (Sagt Mir An) J.159, from 6 Lieder Op. 30
Carl Maria von Weber
Reigen (Sagt Mir An) J.159, from 6 Lieder Op. 30
Reigen (Sagt Mir An) J.159, from 6 Lieder Op. 30
Last played on
Gloria (Missa Sanctae Caeciliae)
Joseph Haydn
Gloria (Missa Sanctae Caeciliae)
Gloria (Missa Sanctae Caeciliae)
Choir
Last played on
3 songs from Clairières dans le ciel
Lili Boulanger
3 songs from Clairières dans le ciel
3 songs from Clairières dans le ciel
Last played on
Sinfonia (Trio sonata) in C major G/Mc.7.3-1 (Sinfonia avanti l'oratorio La Susanna) for 2 violins & bc [1681 or earlier]
Alessandro Stradella
Sinfonia (Trio sonata) in C major G/Mc.7.3-1 (Sinfonia avanti l'oratorio La Susanna) for 2 violins & bc [1681 or earlier]
Renouveau
Lili Boulanger
Renouveau
Renouveau
Last played on
Life Laughs Onwards
Gerald Finzi
Life Laughs Onwards
Life Laughs Onwards
It Never Looks Like Summer
Gerald Finzi
It Never Looks Like Summer
It Never Looks Like Summer
In Years Defaced
Gerald Finzi
In Years Defaced
In Years Defaced
Serenade to Music (ending)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music (ending)
Serenade to Music (ending)
Last played on
Hassan : Serenade (feat. Vernon Handley, Bournemouth Sinfonietta & Martyn Hill)
Frederick Delius
Hassan : Serenade (feat. Vernon Handley, Bournemouth Sinfonietta & Martyn Hill)
Hassan : Serenade (feat. Vernon Handley, Bournemouth Sinfonietta & Martyn Hill)
Last played on
Acis and Galatea
George Frideric Handel
Acis and Galatea
Acis and Galatea
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5wc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2003-07-20T08:20:06
20
Jul
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 42
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg69rz
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-23T08:20:06
23
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e92xj5
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-10T08:20:06
10
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1982: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evrj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1982-08-31T08:20:06
31
Aug
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef2rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1979-09-09T08:20:06
9
Sep
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
