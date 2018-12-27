Marina RebekaSoprano. Born 1980
Marina Rebeka
1980
Marina Rebeka Biography (Wikipedia)
Marina Rebeka (born 1980) is a Latvian opera, song and concert soprano.
Marina Rebeka Tracks
Faust Acts IV & V
Charles‐François Gounod
Orchestra
Last played on
Faust Act III
Charles‐François Gounod
Performer
Last played on
La Traviata - Sempre libero
Giuseppe Verdi
Last played on
Norma: Act 1, Aria. 'Ah! Bello a me ritorna'
Vincenzo Bellini
Choir
Last played on
Vesennie vody (Spring waters)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Performer
Le papillon et la fleur (2 Songs Op 1)
Gabriel Fauré
Performer
Maria Stuarda: "Ah se un giorno da queste ritorte"
Gaetano Donizetti
O mio babbino caro (Gianni Schicchi)
Giacomo Puccini
Performer
