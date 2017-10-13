Céline Dion Biography (Wikipedia)
Céline Marie Claudette Dion CC OQ ChLD (born 30 March 1968) is a Canadian singer. Born into a large family from Charlemagne, Quebec, Dion emerged as a teen star in her homeland with a series of French-language albums during the 1980s. Dion first gained international recognition by winning both the 1982 Yamaha World Popular Song Festival and the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest where she represented Switzerland. After learning to speak English, she signed on to Epic Records in the United States. In 1990, Dion released her debut English-language album, Unison, establishing herself as a viable pop artist in North America and other English-speaking areas of the world.
During the 1990s, she achieved worldwide fame after releasing several best-selling English albums such as Falling into You (1996) and Let's Talk About Love (1997), both of which were both certified diamond in the US. She also scored a series of international number-one hits, including "The Power of Love", "Think Twice", "Because You Loved Me", "It's All Coming Back to Me Now", "My Heart Will Go On", and "I'm Your Angel". Dion continued releasing French albums between each English record; D'eux (1995) became the best-selling French-language album of all time, while S'il suffisait d'aimer (1998), Sans attendre (2012), and Encore un soir (2016) were all certified diamond in France. During the 2000s, Dion built her reputation as a highly successful live performer with A New Day... in Las Vegas Strip (2003–07), which remains the highest-grossing concert residency of all time, as well as the Taking Chances World Tour (2008–09), one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time.
Céline Dion Tracks
Sort by
I'm Your Angel (feat. R. Kelly)
Think Twice
A New Day Has Come
Because You Loved Me
The Reason
Immortality (feat. Bee Gees)
My Heart Will Go On
The Power Of Love
That's The Way It Is
The Prayer (feat. Andrea Bocelli)
Where Is The Love
I'm Alive (The Wake up mix)
O Come All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles)
O Holy Night
Misled
Ave Maria
Love Can Move Mountains
Latest Céline Dion News
Céline Dion Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
What happened when Cher joined Chris fresh from the premiere of Mamma Mia 2?
-
Oops! What secret has Cher let slip to Chris on air about a new album of ABBA songs?!
-
Cher: "I missed out on a part in Thelma & Louise"
-
Chris calls Cher's hotel room for an exclusive early morning interview
-
Shania Twain - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2017 Highlights
-
Cher enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
-
Shania Twain enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
-
Whitney Houston is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame