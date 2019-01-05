PlaceboUK alternative rock band. Formed 1994
Placebo Biography (Wikipedia)
Placebo are an alternative rock band, formed in London, England, in 1994 by singer-guitarist Brian Molko and guitarist-bassist Stefan Olsdal. The band were soon joined by drummer Robert Schultzberg, who left in 1996 due to conflicts with Molko and was replaced the same year by Steve Hewitt.
Placebo gained exposure in 1997, after releasing "Nancy Boy", a song which Brian Molko described as "obscene". The band has sparked controversy at the beginning of their career because Molko wore dresses and make-up in public and talked openly about sex, sexuality and drug use.
Placebo collaborated with various artists over the years, including David Bowie, Justin Warfield, Michael Stipe and Alison Mosshart.
Hewitt left Placebo in 2007, due to personal and musical differences. He was replaced the following year by Steve Forrest. Placebo released two albums with Forrest, who left in 2015 to pursue his own musical career. Since 2015, Placebo perform as a duo with four additional live musicians on stage.
- Placebo's Brian Molko - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01fr75r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01fr75r.jpg2013-08-26T12:00:00.000ZBrian Molko speaks to Mark on the phone from Singapore ahead of their new single release.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01fr75s
Placebo's Brian Molko - Interview
Placebo Tracks
Sort by
Pure Morning
Every You Every Me
Nancy Boy
Black-Eyed
Bruise Pristine - One Inch Punch Remix
Ask For Answers
20th Century Boy
You Don't Care About Us
Twenty Years
Scared Of Girls
Teenage Angst
Pure Morning - Leeds Festival 2000
Nancy Boy - Leeds Festival 2000
Special K - Leeds Festival 2000
Bionic - Leeds Festival 2000
Black-Eyed - Leeds Festival 2000
The Bitter End
Bruise Pristine
For What It's Worth
Without You I'm Nothing
