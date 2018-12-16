Nello SantiBorn 22 September 1931
Nello Santi
1931-09-22
Nello Santi Biography (Wikipedia)
Nello Santi (born September 22, 1931) is an Italian conductor. He is often called "Papa Santi" by his fellow musicians to show their high respect for his work.
Nello Santi Tracks
Perpetuum Mobile (Op.11 No.2)
Nicolò Paganini
Overture (La Fille du regiment)
Gaetano Donizetti
Noveletta Op.82 No.2 for orchestra
Giuseppe Martucci
Symphony No 4 in A major 'Italian', Op 90
Felix Mendelssohn
Notturno (Op.70 No.1)
Giuseppe Martucci
Quel guardo il cavaliere, Norina's Cavatina from Act 1, scene 2 of Don Pasquale
Gaetano Donizetti
Romeo and Juliet - fantasy overture vers. standard
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Overture to La Gazza ladra [The Thieving Magpie]
Gioachino Rossini
Eccomi in lieta vesta ... Oh! Quante volte, from I Capuleti e i Montecchi
Vincenzo Bellini
Overture to Norma
Vincenzo Bellini
O to che in seno agli angeli from La forza del Destino
Giuseppe Verdi
'Nel suo bel volto... Sotto una quercia parvemi' (Giovanna d'Arco)
Giuseppe Verdi
Simon Boccanegra - O inferno! Sento Avvampar nell'anima
Giuseppe Verdi
