of MontrealFormed 1996
of Montreal
1996
of Montreal Biography (Wikipedia)
of Montreal is an American indie pop band from Athens, Georgia. It was founded by frontman Kevin Barnes in 1996, named after a failed romance between Barnes and a woman "of Montreal." The band is identified as part of the Elephant 6 collective. Throughout its existence, of Montreal's musical style has evolved considerably and drawn inspiration from 1960s psychedelic pop acts.
of Montreal Tracks
It's Different For Girls
of Montreal
It's Different For Girls
It's Different For Girls
Malefic Dowery
of Montreal
Malefic Dowery
Malefic Dowery
Suffer For Fashion
of Montreal
Suffer For Fashion
Suffer For Fashion
Disconnect the Dots
of Montreal
Disconnect the Dots
Disconnect the Dots
Empyrean Abbatoir
of Montreal
Empyrean Abbatoir
Empyrean Abbatoir
Triumph Of Disintegration
of Montreal
Triumph Of Disintegration
Triumph Of Disintegration
Hegira Émigré
of Montreal
Hegira Émigré
Hegira Émigré
An Eluardian Instance
of Montreal
An Eluardian Instance
An Eluardian Instance
Wrait Pinnde To The Mist and Other Games
of Montreal
Wrait Pinnde To The Mist and Other Games
Wrait Pinnde To The Mist and Other Games
I Was Never Young
of Montreal
I Was Never Young
I Was Never Young
Fugitive Air
of Montreal
Fugitive Air
Fugitive Air
Wraith Pinnned to the Mist
of Montreal
Wraith Pinnned to the Mist
Wraith Pinnned to the Mist
Spiteful Intervention
of Montreal
Spiteful Intervention
Spiteful Intervention
We Will Commit Wolf Murder
of Montreal
We Will Commit Wolf Murder
We Will Commit Wolf Murder
Micro University
of Montreal
Micro University
Micro University
Oslo In The Summertime
of Montreal
Oslo In The Summertime
Oslo In The Summertime
Gronlandic Edit
of Montreal
Gronlandic Edit
Gronlandic Edit
Coquet Coquette
of Montreal
Coquet Coquette
Coquet Coquette
Coquet Coquette (Yip Deceiver Remix)
of Montreal
Coquet Coquette (Yip Deceiver Remix)
Coquet Coquette (Yip Deceiver Remix)
Girl Named Hello
of Montreal
Girl Named Hello
Girl Named Hello
Coquet Coquette (Record Of The Week)
of Montreal
Coquet Coquette (Record Of The Week)
Coquet Couqette (Pick & Mix Contender)
of Montreal
Coquet Couqette (Pick & Mix Contender)
Cato As A Pun
of Montreal
Cato As A Pun
Cato As A Pun
For Our Elegant Castle
of Montreal
For Our Elegant Castle
For Our Elegant Castle
For Our Elegant Caste (Pick 'n' Mix Contender)
of Montreal
For Our Elegant Caste (Pick 'n' Mix Contender)
Lysergic Bliss
of Montreal
Lysergic Bliss
Lysergic Bliss
So She's Depressed And I'm Losing My Mind
of Montreal
So She's Depressed And I'm Losing My Mind
So She's Depressed And I'm Losing My Mind
