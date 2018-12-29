Salma Agha (born 25 October 1956) is a British-Indian singer and actress who sang as well as acted in Bollywood films of India in the 1980s and the early 1990s. She was born in Karachi and raised in London, where she received several film offers from Indian directors. Her first film was Nikaah, in which she starred as heroine and also sang her songs herself. She was nominated for the Filmfare awards that year in both the Best Actress category and the Best Female Playback Singer category. It was for her singing that she won the Filmfare Best Female Playback Award. She is also known for her role in Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki (1984) opposite Mithun Chakraborty, and for her song "Come Closer" from the same film.