FACT was a Japanese rock band, formed in December 1999 in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Clean and screamed singing styles are both used, and gang vocals are present in many choruses. Even though a Japanese band, the lyrics to most of the band's songs are written in English.

The members have hidden their faces during every video since 2009 wearing traditional Japanese Noh masks during the time they supported their second album, Fact (2009), but abandoned the imagery in videos the next year[clarification needed] in favor of either partially or fully concealing their faces.

They were signed to Maximum10, an indie-rock imprint of the Avex Group until they disbanded in 2015.