HiromiJapanese jazz pianist “Hiromi” for Telarc. Born 26 March 1979
Hiromi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqss9.jpg
1979-03-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8472f0ce-c57d-46f2-93db-d4a6f6e6473a
Hiromi Biography (Wikipedia)
Hiromi Uehara (上原 ひろみ, born 26 March 1979), known professionally as Hiromi, is a jazz composer and pianist born in Hamamatsu, Japan. She is known for her virtuosic technique, energetic live performances and blend of musical genres such as post-bop, progressive rock, classical and fusion in her compositions.
Hiromi Performances & Interviews
Hiromi Tracks
I Got Rhythm
Hiromi
I Got Rhythm
I Got Rhythm
Roll 'Em (Proms 2017)
Mary Lou Williams
Roll 'Em (Proms 2017)
Roll 'Em (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
I Got Rhythm (arr. Hiromi) (Proms 2017)
George Gershwin
I Got Rhythm (arr. Hiromi) (Proms 2017)
I Got Rhythm (arr. Hiromi) (Proms 2017)
What's Your Story, Morning Glory? (Proms 2017)
Jack Lawrence
What's Your Story, Morning Glory? (Proms 2017)
What's Your Story, Morning Glory? (Proms 2017)
Trumpets No End/Blue Skies (Proms 2017)
Mary Lou Williams
Trumpets No End/Blue Skies (Proms 2017)
Trumpets No End/Blue Skies (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
Spark
Hiromi
Spark
Spark
Old Castle by the River in the Middle of the Forest
Hiromi
Old Castle by the River in the Middle of the Forest
Place To Be
Hiromi
Place To Be
Place To Be
Seeker
Hiromi
Seeker
Seeker
Dreamer
Hiromi
Dreamer
Dreamer
Life Goes On
Hiromi
Life Goes On
Life Goes On
Move
Hiromi
Move
Move
Rainmaker
Hiromi
Rainmaker
Rainmaker
Brand New Day
Hiromi
Brand New Day
Brand New Day
Reality
Hiromi
Reality
Reality
Beethoven's Piano Sonata No 8 Pathetique
Hiromi
Beethoven's Piano Sonata No 8 Pathetique
Voice
Hiromi
Voice
Voice
Flashback
Hiromi
Flashback
Flashback
Berne Baby Berne
Hiromi
Berne Baby Berne
Berne Baby Berne
