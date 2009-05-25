Unwritten Law is an American rock band formed in 1990 in Poway, California They have released seven full-length studio albums and have toured internationally, including performances on the Warped Tour. They are notable for their singles "Seein' Red" and "Save Me (Wake Up Call)," both of which entered the top 5 in the US Modern Rock charts. Their sixth studio album, Swan, was released March 29, 2011.