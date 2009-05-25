Unwritten Law1990- current American rock band. Formed 1991
Unwritten Law
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/846cdb90-81a6-4c05-a7dc-9dd075f0db9e
Unwritten Law Biography (Wikipedia)
Unwritten Law is an American rock band formed in 1990 in Poway, California They have released seven full-length studio albums and have toured internationally, including performances on the Warped Tour. They are notable for their singles "Seein' Red" and "Save Me (Wake Up Call)," both of which entered the top 5 in the US Modern Rock charts. Their sixth studio album, Swan, was released March 29, 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Unwritten Law Tracks
Sort by
Save Me (Wake Up Call)
Unwritten Law
Save Me (Wake Up Call)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Save Me (Wake Up Call)
Last played on
Unwritten Law Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist