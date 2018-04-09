Felix KlieserHorn player. Born 3 January 1991
Felix Klieser
1991-01-03
Felix Klieser Tracks
Alphorn Op.15, No.3
Richard Strauss
Horn Concerto in E flat Kv 370b/371
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto no. 1 in D major H.7d.3 for horn and orchestra
Joseph Haydn
