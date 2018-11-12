Anders Kilström
Anders Kilström
Liebesfreud for violin and piano
Fritz Kreisler
Sonata for Piano (four hands) in F minor [1820]
Erik Gustaf Geijer
Chaconne for piano (Op.32)
Carl Nielsen
Berceuse romantique, Op 9
Fritz Kreisler
Sonatina for Violin and Piano in A flat
Erik Gustaf Geijer
Performer
2 Songs - When Night Descends in silence & Oh stop thy singing maiden fair
Sergei Rachmaninov
Singer
Praeludium and allegro in the style of Gaetano Pugnani for violin and piano
Fritz Kreisler
Irmelin Rose, from 5 Songs to poems of Jacobsen, Op.4, No.4 (1891)
Carl Nielsen
Singer
Der dukker af disen (Out of the Mist Emerges My Native Soil) (1917)
Carl Nielsen
Singer
Piano Quartet in E minor [1825]
Erik Gustaf Geijer
Four Songs
Fritz Kreisler
Singer
La Gitana (after an 18th century Arabo-Spanish Gypsy song) for violin and piano
Fritz Kreisler
I seraillets have (In the Seraglio garden), from 5 Songs to poems of Jacobsen
Anders Kilström
Singer
