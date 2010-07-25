HommeKorean duo. Formed 2010
Homme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84678843-0975-4729-b5a2-f79e48b1e326
Homme Biography (Wikipedia)
Homme (Hangul: 옴므) was a South Korean musical duo. The duo was composed of Lee Hyun and Lee Chang-min.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Homme Tracks
Sort by
Restless
UNKLE
Restless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06h908k.jpglink
Restless
Last played on
Homme Links
Back to artist