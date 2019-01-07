Rose RoyceFormed 1976
Rose Royce
1976
Rose Royce Biography (Wikipedia)
Rose Royce is an American soul and R&B group. They are best known for several hit singles during the 1970s including "Car Wash", "I Wanna Get Next to You", "I'm Going Down", "Wishing on a Star", and "Love Don't Live Here Anymore".
Rose Royce Tracks
Is It Love You're After
Rose Royce
Is It Love You're After
Is It Love You're After
Car Wash
Rose Royce
Car Wash
Car Wash
Love Don't Live Here Anymore
Rose Royce
Love Don't Live Here Anymore
Love Don't Live Here Anymore
Wishing On A Star
Rose Royce
Wishing On A Star
Wishing On A Star
Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
Rose Royce
Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
Righteous Rhythm
Rose Royce
Righteous Rhythm
