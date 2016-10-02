William H. DoaneBorn 3 February 1832. Died 23 December 1915
William H. Doane
1832-02-03
William H. Doane Biography (Wikipedia)
William Howard Doane (1832 – 1915) was a manufacturer, inventor, hymn writer, choral director, church leader and philanthropist. He composed over 2000 church hymns. More than seventy patents are credited to him for innovations in woodworking machinery. His philanthropy led to the renaming of the Granville Academy, as the Doane Academy, a boys’ and girls' private preparatory school associated with Denison University in Granville, Ohio, where he was a major benefactor.
William H. Doane Tracks
To God Be The Glory (feat. Adventist Vocal Ensemble)
William H. Doane
Featured Artist
Ensemble
To God Be The Glory (feat. Marc Baptiste, Mike Mansbridge, Andy Kydd, Everoll Corea, Kenton Reid & Adventist Vocal Ensemble)
William H. Doane
Choir
To God Be The Glory (feat. Congregation at Green Pastures, Ballymena)
William H. Doane
Choir
Featured Artist
Back to artist