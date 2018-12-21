Andrew Staples
Andrew Staples Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Staples is an English operatic tenor.
Andrew Staples Performances & Interviews
Andrew Staples Tracks
The Spirit of England
Edward Elgar
Last played on
Artaxerxes (Overture)
Thomas Arne
Conductor
Last played on
The Dream of Gerontius
Edward Elgar
Last played on
Perséphone part 2: Perséphone aux Enfers - Ma mère Déméter, que la vie était belle
Igor Stravinsky
Narrator
Orchestra
Perséphone part 2: Perséphone aux Enfers - Sur ce lit elle repose
Igor Stravinsky
Narrator
Orchestra
Perséphone part 2: Perséphone aux Enfers - Ô peuple douloureux des ombres, tu m'attires
Igor Stravinsky
Narrator
Orchestra
Everyman (The Commendation / Epilogue)
Henry Walford Davies
Last played on
The Spirit of England Op. 80, 'For the Fallen' (3rd mvt)
Edward Elgar
The Spirit of England Op. 80, 'To Women' (2nd mvt)
Edward Elgar
The Spirit of England Op. 80, 'The Fourth of August' (1st mvt)
Edward Elgar
Messiah (Part III: He that dwelleth in heaven...Thou shalt break them)
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
The Epic Of Gilgamesh
Bohuslav Martinu
Last played on
The Dream of Gerontius Part 1
Edward Elgar
Last played on
Romeo et Juliette
Hector Berlioz
Last played on
Symphony No.3 'A Pastoral Symphony'
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Doctor Atomic - Act 1
John Adams
Last played on
A Young Man's Exhortation, Op 14 (No 7, The Sigh)
Gerald Finzi
Performer
Now Sleeps the Crimson Petal
Michael Anderson, Alisdair Hogarth & Andrew Staples
Composer
Performer
The Cloths of Heaven
Thomas Dunhill
Performer
Dirge for Two Veterans (Dona nobis pacem)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Perséphone
Igor Stravinsky
Narrator
Last played on
Magnificat in D, BWV.243
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
Faust's Transfiguration (Scenes from Goethe's Faust)
Robert Schumann
Last played on
O Waly Waly
Trad., Andrew Staples & David Goode
Composer
Last played on
Ach mein Sinn (from St John Passion)
Munich Bach Orchestra
Last played on
Hymnus paradisi
Herbert Howells
Choir
Last played on
Sempre libera (La traviata)
Giuseppe Verdi
Last played on
Das Paradies und die Peri - Part 1, No. 9: Die Peri sah das Mal der Wunde
Robert Schumann
Last played on
Requiem (Sanctus; Benedictus)
Bob Chilcott
Conductor
Last played on
Requiem (Agnus Dei)
Bob Chilcott
Conductor
Last played on
Myrthen Op.25 for voice and piano
Robert Schumann
Du bist wie eine Blume (Myrthen, Op.25 No.24)
Robert Schumann
Performer
In der Nacht (Spanisches Liederspiel, Op.74 No.4)
Robert Schumann
Spanisches Liederspiel Op.74
Robert Schumann
Sandakan Threnody
Jonathan Mills
Last played on
Grande messe des morts Op.5
Hector Berlioz
Last played on
The Creation [Die Schopfung] H.21.2
Joseph Haydn
Last played on
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2018-19: Sir Andrew Davis conducts L’enfance du Christ
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2019-02-15T08:08:23
15
Feb
2019
BBC Hoddinott Hall, CardiffBook tickets
Past BBC Events
Britten - War Requiem
Leeds Town Hall
2018-11-17T08:08:23
17
Nov
2018
Leeds Town Hall
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Sir Andrew Davis conducts a London Premiere by Raymond Yiu
Barbican, London
2018-04-13
13 Apr 2018
Barbican, London
2018-04-13T08:08:23
13
Apr
2018
Barbican, London
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: John Adams conducts Doctor Atomic
Barbican, London
2017-04-25
25 Apr 2017
Barbican, London
2017-04-25T08:08:23
25
Apr
2017
19:00
Barbican, London
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: BBC SSO 80th Birthday Concert
City Halls
2015-12-03T08:08:23
3
Dec
2015
19:30
City Halls
BBC Symphony Orchestra tour to Holland: BBC Symphony Orchestra performs at De Doelen
De Doelen
2015-11-07
7 Nov 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb4v2m
De Doelen
2015-11-07T08:08:23
7
Nov
2015
De Doelen
